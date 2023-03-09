© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
What's next in the fight over Missouri's gun law?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
KCT_logo.jpg

A federal judge this week struck down a Missouri law that banned state and local police from enforcing federal gun restrictions, but the state attorney general vowed to take the case to the Supreme Court if necessary. Plus: Black students in a Missouri school district want diversity programs — and the safe spaces they created — restored at their schools.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes ruled that the Missouri Second Amendment Perseveration Act (SAPA) was unconstitutional. The law allowed Missourians to sue police officers for enforcing federal gun regulations and also hindered corporation between federal, state, and local law enforcement. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Kavahn Mansouri from NPR's Midwest Newsroom about what happens next.

After a Missouri school district eliminated several diversity programs, Black students say it’s become even more difficult to cope with the racism they experience at a predominantly white high school. St. Louis Public Radio’s Andrea Henderson reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table. You can email me at nomin@kcur.org and find me on Twitter @NominUJ.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
