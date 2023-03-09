What's next in the fight over Missouri's gun law?

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes ruled that the Missouri Second Amendment Perseveration Act (SAPA) was unconstitutional. The law allowed Missourians to sue police officers for enforcing federal gun regulations and also hindered corporation between federal, state, and local law enforcement. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Kavahn Mansouri from NPR's Midwest Newsroom about what happens next.

After a Missouri school district eliminated several diversity programs, Black students say it’s become even more difficult to cope with the racism they experience at a predominantly white high school. St. Louis Public Radio’s Andrea Henderson reports.

