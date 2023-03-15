A battle over Kansas City's police budget

Is Kansas City spending enough on its police department? Mayor Quinton Lucas insists the city is doing exactly what a new Missouri constitutional amendment requires it to do, which is spending 25% of the city's general revenue on the department.

However, the board of police commissioners isn't convinced. The board has sued the city stating it isn't accurately counting its revenue, and argues the city could be on the hook for millions more. KCUR's Steve Kraske sat down to talk with Josh Merchant, a writer for the Kansas City Beacon, to learn more about this lawsuit and the implications for the city, should the police board win in court.

