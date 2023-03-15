© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A battle over Kansas City's police budget

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City’s state-controlled police board is trying to use the courts to increase police funding. Advocates are worried it could strain the city's resources even further, while failing to improve police services.

Is Kansas City spending enough on its police department? Mayor Quinton Lucas insists the city is doing exactly what a new Missouri constitutional amendment requires it to do, which is spending 25% of the city's general revenue on the department.

However, the board of police commissioners isn't convinced. The board has sued the city stating it isn't accurately counting its revenue, and argues the city could be on the hook for millions more. KCUR's Steve Kraske sat down to talk with Josh Merchant, a writer for the Kansas City Beacon, to learn more about this lawsuit and the implications for the city, should the police board win in court.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
