Two Missouri bills targeting transgender kids

Yesterday, the Missouri Senate advanced a pair of bills targeting transgender youth. One would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in school sports that align with their gender identity. The other would prevent transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care. St. Louis Public Radio reporters Sarah Kellogg, Sarah Fentem and Jonathan Ahl break down the measures and discuss how advocates and healthcare providers are responding.

A new downtown home for the Kansas City Royals has been rumored for years now, but those rumors could come become reality sooner rather than later, according to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He joined KCUR's Steve Kraske to talk about downtown baseball and a proposed park above Interstate 670 that would connect downtown to the Crossroads.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate