KCT_logo.jpg
Kansas City Today

Two Missouri bills targeting transgender kids

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
KCT_logo.jpg

The Missouri Senate is advancing a pair of bills banning transgender athletes from participating in sports that align with their gender identity, and transgender minors from health care that affirms their gender identity. Plus: Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks about the possibility of a downtown baseball stadium and a park above I-670.

Yesterday, the Missouri Senate advanced a pair of bills targeting transgender youth. One would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in school sports that align with their gender identity. The other would prevent transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care. St. Louis Public Radio reporters Sarah Kellogg, Sarah Fentem and Jonathan Ahl break down the measures and discuss how advocates and healthcare providers are responding.

A new downtown home for the Kansas City Royals has been rumored for years now, but those rumors could come become reality sooner rather than later, according to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He joined KCUR's Steve Kraske to talk about downtown baseball and a proposed park above Interstate 670 that would connect downtown to the Crossroads.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)ElectionsMissouri SenateMissouri governmenttransgenderLGBTQinfrastructureKansas City Royals
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
