Kansas City Today

What is gender-affirming care and why is Missouri trying to ban it for kids?

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published March 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Last week, the Missouri State Senate passed legislation to prevent medical professionals from providing gender-affirming care to minors — but what is "gender-affirming care" and how will its absence affect trans youth?

On Thursday, March 23, the Missouri State Senate passed legislation to prevent medical professionals from providing gender-affirming care to minors — with an exception for children who had already begun treatment.

The restrictive legislation is touted as a measure to protect kids. However, gender-affirming care is endorsed by several major medical associations including the American Academy of Pediatrics. KCUR's Steve Kraske sat down with Dr. Brandon Barthel on Up To Date to learn what gender-affirming care includes and why it's sparked so much controversy nationwide.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
