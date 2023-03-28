What is gender-affirming care and why is Missouri trying to ban it for kids?

On Thursday, March 23, the Missouri State Senate passed legislation to prevent medical professionals from providing gender-affirming care to minors — with an exception for children who had already begun treatment.

The restrictive legislation is touted as a measure to protect kids. However, gender-affirming care is endorsed by several major medical associations including the American Academy of Pediatrics. KCUR's Steve Kraske sat down with Dr. Brandon Barthel on Up To Date to learn what gender-affirming care includes and why it's sparked so much controversy nationwide.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.