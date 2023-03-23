© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City parents of trans, non-binary child discuss anti-trans bills in the Missouri legislature

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonLaura Ziegler
Published March 23, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Debi and Avery Jackson by Debi Jackson.jpg
Debi Jackson
/
Debi Jackson with her child Avery. Debi and Tom Jackson believe political donations from organizations like the Family Research Council and Alliance Defending Freedom are at the root of the anti-trans legislation in Missouri and other states.

The parents of a trans, non-binary teen tell their story as lawmakers in Jefferson City work to pass a slew of anti-trans bills.

Debi and Tom Jackson's child, Avery, began a non-medical transition to female at the age of four. While the parents knew it was a young age for a child to be so certain they weren't the gender assigned to them at birth, Debi says it was "insistence, persistence and consistence" that brought them around.

Avery, now 15, uses they/them pronouns and identifies as non-binary.

Debi began educating herself — and then, people in her community — about transgender kids. But now, Missouri lawmakers are working to pass an array of bills that would target transgender kids, causing the Jackson family to feel unwelcome in their own state.

Debi believes the rhetoric coming out of Jefferson City about trans children and their families is extremely harmful.

"(They're) using words like 'pedophiles' and 'grooming' and 'mutilation,' and they use that inflamed rhetoric to attack doctors and parents," she says. "They have to take away our power as advocates and the best way to do that is to say we're child abusers."

Debi and Tom Jackson sat down with KCUR's Laura Ziegler to talk about raising a trans, non-binary teen and recent anti-trans legislation in the Missouri General Assembly.

Tags
Up To Date PodcasttransgenderchildrenLGBTQparentingMissouri
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Laura Ziegler
I partner with communities to uncover the ignored or misrepresented stories by listening and letting communities help identify and shape a narrative. My work brings new voices, sounds, and an authentic sense of place to our coverage of the Kansas City region. My goal is to tell stories on the radio, online, on social media and through face to face conversations that enhance civic dialogue and provide solutions.
See stories by Laura Ziegler
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content