This stinky tree is wreaking havoc in Kansas and Missouri

To the dismay of many a conservationist, the Callery Pear — also known as the Bradford, Chanticleer or Cleveland Pear — has made its home in Missouri and Kansas. Originally planted for its beautiful flowers and hardiness, the tree is wreaking environmental havoc. Their shallow root system puts them in danger of falling over, they're choking out native plants and they provide little for wildlife.

Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Ryan Armbrust, Rural Forestry Program Coordinator for the Kansas Forest Service, and the Kansas News Service's Celia Llopis-Jepsen about the effects of the Callery Pear — and how residents can help remove them.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate