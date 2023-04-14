The future of boxing is in Independence, Missouri

A new generation of fighting champions may be training right here in Kansas City. A gym in Independence, Missouri, is teaching boxing with the hope of creating community. KCUR's Lawrence Brooks IV reports on the "sweet science" that is keeping young people away from the street life.

The White Castle chain began in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, where its ingenious small burgers kicked off a national craze and inspired imitators of all shapes and sizes. But over a century later, White Castle has entirely vanished from its home state. And the story of how it introduced America to the hamburger has largely been overshadowed by its fast food rivals. From the KCUR podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, Mackenzie Martin has the story.

