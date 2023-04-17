© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
What gender-affirming care actually looks like for trans Missourians

By Brian Ellison,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Missouri General Assembly is considering multiple proposals to limit — or eliminate — gender-affirming healthcare in Missouri. Today we take a deeper look at the issue and hear from patients, who say many people have the wrong idea about gender-affirming care.

This year's legislative session has been dominated by efforts to limit gender affirming healthcare in Missouri — that is, medical, psychological and social treatments designed to support and assist individuals when their gender identity doesn’t align with the gender they were assigned at birth. Today, we'll hear stories of young people who actually know about gender-affirming care firsthand. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Fentem reports.

Last week, both the Missouri General Assembly and the state Attorney General took steps to restrict access to gender-affirming care. Host Brian Ellison spoke with Annelise Hanshaw, who covers education issues for the Missouri Independent, about the developments in Jefferson City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today transgendergenderGender Affirming CareMissouri governmentMissouri SenateJefferson City
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
