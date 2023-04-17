What gender-affirming care actually looks like for trans Missourians

This year's legislative session has been dominated by efforts to limit gender affirming healthcare in Missouri — that is, medical, psychological and social treatments designed to support and assist individuals when their gender identity doesn’t align with the gender they were assigned at birth. Today, we'll hear stories of young people who actually know about gender-affirming care firsthand. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Fentem reports.

Last week, both the Missouri General Assembly and the state Attorney General took steps to restrict access to gender-affirming care. Host Brian Ellison spoke with Annelise Hanshaw, who covers education issues for the Missouri Independent, about the developments in Jefferson City.

