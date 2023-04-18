The shooting of Ralph Yarl

Following a weekend of protests in Kansas City, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson charged 84-year-old Andrew Lester with two felonies in the shooting of 16-year old Ralph Yarl. Lester, who is white, shot Yarl, who is Black, twice when Yarl was trying to pick up his siblings and mistakenly knocked on the door of Lester’s home in the Northland.

Yarl went to the hospital and is now at home recovering — but the incident has garnered national attention as another high-profile shooting of a Black person. KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates has been covering this story, and has more on what we know about the case so far and how the community has reacted.

