Kansas City Today

The shooting of Ralph Yarl

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell, Byron J. Love
Published April 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Sixteen-year-old Ralph Yarl was trying to pick up his twin brothers at a friend's house in Kansas City's Northland when he rang the doorbell at the wrong home. The resident, Andrew D. Lester, is charged with shooting Yarl twice — including once in the head — through a glass door.

Following a weekend of protests in Kansas City, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson charged 84-year-old Andrew Lester with two felonies in the shooting of 16-year old Ralph Yarl. Lester, who is white, shot Yarl, who is Black, twice when Yarl was trying to pick up his siblings and mistakenly knocked on the door of Lester’s home in the Northland.

Yarl went to the hospital and is now at home recovering — but the incident has garnered national attention as another high-profile shooting of a Black person. KCUR’s Savannah Hawley-Bates has been covering this story, and has more on what we know about the case so far and how the community has reacted.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Kansas City Today hate crimeshootingBlack Lives MatterkcpdKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Nomin Ujiyediin
Paris Rex Norvell
Byron J. Love
