LIVE UPDATES

Ralph Yarl shooting: Kansas City teen reportedly out of hospital, protesters demand charges

Published April 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT
A Black teen, wearing a black suit jacket, looks straight ahead while holding a wind instrument. In the background are members of a high school band.
Faith Spoonmore
/
GoFundMe
Ralph Yarl was shot Thursday when he mistakenly rang the doorbell of a home in Clay County. He was picking up his brothers, who were at an address about a block away. Yarl is currently recovering at a local hospital.

Family members say that 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was trying to pick up his twin brothers at a friend's house in Kansas City's Northland when he rang the doorbell at the wrong home. The resident allegedly shot Yarl in the head through the door and again after he fell to the ground. The shooter is currently free, but protesters have demanded they be charged with a hate crime.

Here's the latest:

  • Ralph Yarl is reportedly out of the hospital and recovering at home.
  • A GoFundMe set up by his aunt to cover medical expenses has raised more than $1 million.
  • Yarl's family has retained two prominent civil rights attorneys. No charges have yet been filed against the alleged shooter.
