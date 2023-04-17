LIVE UPDATES
Ralph Yarl shooting: Kansas City teen reportedly out of hospital, protesters demand charges
Family members say that 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was trying to pick up his twin brothers at a friend's house in Kansas City's Northland when he rang the doorbell at the wrong home. The resident allegedly shot Yarl in the head through the door and again after he fell to the ground. The shooter is currently free, but protesters have demanded they be charged with a hate crime.
Here's the latest:
- Ralph Yarl is reportedly out of the hospital and recovering at home.
- A GoFundMe set up by his aunt to cover medical expenses has raised more than $1 million.
- Yarl's family has retained two prominent civil rights attorneys. No charges have yet been filed against the alleged shooter.
