Kansas City Today

The Kansas City Chiefs who made NFL Draft history

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Father and son Ed and Brad Budde both played offensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs, and they were both first-round draft picks — a singular achievement in the NFL that still stands today. Plus: Three companies want to capture carbon dioxide from Midwestern ethanol plants, transport it by pipeline and store it underground — but environmentalists question the benefits.

Sixty years ago, the pro football draft laid the foundation for the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-ever Super Bowl championship. As Greg Echlin explains for KCUR, it also helped create a historic family accomplishment that has lasted 43 years.

The Biden administration wants the United States' carbon footprint to be at net zero by 2050. As part of that goal, the federal government is offering big incentives to remove carbon dioxide, including from ethanol plants. There are three major pipeline proposals that would capture CO2 from ethanol plants around the Midwest and store it underground. As Harvest Public Media's Katie Peikes reports, while the ethanol industry is fully on board, researchers and environmentalists question the climate benefits.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today NFLKansas City ChiefsSuper BowlCO2 pipelinesClimate ChangeJoe Biden
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Paris Rex Norvell
Paris Norvell is a freelance podcast producer for KCUR Studios,
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
