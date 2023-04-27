The Kansas City Chiefs who made NFL Draft history

Sixty years ago, the pro football draft laid the foundation for the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-ever Super Bowl championship. As Greg Echlin explains for KCUR, it also helped create a historic family accomplishment that has lasted 43 years.

The Biden administration wants the United States' carbon footprint to be at net zero by 2050. As part of that goal, the federal government is offering big incentives to remove carbon dioxide, including from ethanol plants. There are three major pipeline proposals that would capture CO2 from ethanol plants around the Midwest and store it underground. As Harvest Public Media's Katie Peikes reports, while the ethanol industry is fully on board, researchers and environmentalists question the climate benefits.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate