Early voting begins in Kansas City's 2023 general election

Early voting starts today in Kansas City for the June 20 election, but residents may still have some homework to do. Host Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR reporters Celisa Calacal and Lynn Horsley to learn what's on the ballot and which races to look out for in this pivotal election.

