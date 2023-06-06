© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Early voting begins in Kansas City's 2023 general election

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published June 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Starting today, residents across Kansas City can begin early voting for the June 20 election for mayor and City Council. The new council is confronting an urgent need for more affordable housing, recent spikes in violent crime, economic development and neighborhood livability issues.

Early voting starts today in Kansas City for the June 20 election, but residents may still have some homework to do. Host Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with KCUR reporters Celisa Calacal and Lynn Horsley to learn what's on the ballot and which races to look out for in this pivotal election.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

