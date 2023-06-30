Finding safe homes for Kansas City bees

© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor GrandinByron J. Love
Published June 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Honey bees are critical to pollinating field crops and fruit trees across the region — and they make delicious honey. One Kansas City beekeeper helps when these insects make their homes in inconvenient places. Plus: Big dollars are going towards urban tree canopies across the country.

Honeybees may not be native to North America, but they have made themselves crucial to the larger ecosystem thanks to their pollinating prowess. KCUR's Julie Denesha reports on who gets called when bees make their homes in interesting places.

$1.5 billion of the Inflation Reduction Act will go toward urban canopies over the next nine years. Harvest Public Media's Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco reports how this could help communities adapt to the changing climate.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
