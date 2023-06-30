Finding safe homes for Kansas City bees

Honeybees may not be native to North America, but they have made themselves crucial to the larger ecosystem thanks to their pollinating prowess. KCUR's Julie Denesha reports on who gets called when bees make their homes in interesting places.

$1.5 billion of the Inflation Reduction Act will go toward urban canopies over the next nine years. Harvest Public Media's Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco reports how this could help communities adapt to the changing climate.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate