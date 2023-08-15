When police raided a small-town Kansas newspaper

On Friday, police officers in Marion, Kansas, raided the offices of its local newspaper, the Marion County Record, along with the home of Eric Meyer, the paper's publisher. The police — who obtained a search warrant by a county judge — claimed to be investigating allegations of "identity theft," after the newspaper obtained public records of drunk driving violations by local restauranteur Kari Newell.

On Up To date, KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Sherman Smith, editor in chief of Kansas Reflector, about what exactly happen and the legality of the situation going forward.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org . Follow KCUR on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate