Kansas City Today

When police raided a small-town Kansas newspaper

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex NorvellByron J. Love
Published August 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Local police raided the offices of the Marion County Record and the home of its publisher, in an unprecedented and potentially illegal move that is being called a violation of First Amendment rights.

On Friday, police officers in Marion, Kansas, raided the offices of its local newspaper, the Marion County Record, along with the home of Eric Meyer, the paper's publisher. The police — who obtained a search warrant by a county judge — claimed to be investigating allegations of "identity theft," after the newspaper obtained public records of drunk driving violations by local restauranteur Kari Newell.

On Up To date, KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke with Sherman Smith, editor in chief of Kansas Reflector, about what exactly happen and the legality of the situation going forward.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Marion County Record Midwest First Amendment police Newspapers
