Why missing Black women are still going unreported in Kansas City

In June, police discovered the remains of 36-year-old Janie Crosdale in the Missouri River, about 90 miles east of Kansas City. Law enforcement had been searching for Crosdale in connection with the case against Timothy Haslett, Jr., who is accused of beating and sexual assaulting a woman who said she was held in his basement. The case has raised questions about how Kansas City police handle cases of missing Black women.

KCUR's Steve Kraske sat down with KCUR investigative reporter Peggy Lowe and Kris Wade, executive director of Justice Project KC, to talk about why fewer Black women are reported as missing, and how difficult it can be to investigate these reports.

