Why missing Black women are still going unreported in Kansas City

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published August 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Jaynie Crosdale’s family remembers her as charismatic and able to talk to anyone. Her death has brought up questions about how police handle cases of missing Black women.

In June, police discovered the remains of 36-year-old Janie Crosdale in the Missouri River, about 90 miles east of Kansas City. Law enforcement had been searching for Crosdale in connection with the case against Timothy Haslett, Jr., who is accused of beating and sexual assaulting a woman who said she was held in his basement. The case has raised questions about how Kansas City police handle cases of missing Black women.

KCUR's Steve Kraske sat down with KCUR investigative reporter Peggy Lowe and Kris Wade, executive director of Justice Project KC, to talk about why fewer Black women are reported as missing, and how difficult it can be to investigate these reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

