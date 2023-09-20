Behind the sudden departure of Overland Park's Police Chief

Frank Donchez became Overland Park’s Police Chief in October 2014. During his tenure, the police department was investigated by the FBI for the 2018 fatal police shooting of John Albers. Donchez came under fire for his handling of the case, leading to public calls for his resignation.

Last week, Donchez suddenly resigned after a tense conversation with Albers' mother. Host Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Shawnee Mission post reporter Kaylie McLaughlin about why Donchez resigned and how the city of Overland Park plans to go forward.

