Kansas City Today

Behind the sudden departure of Overland Park's Police Chief

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Paris Rex Norvell
Published September 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez suddenly resigned last week after nine years in the position. As it turns out, the city of Overland Park had already begun the process of firing Donchez before he resigned.

Frank Donchez became Overland Park’s Police Chief in October 2014. During his tenure, the police department was investigated by the FBI for the 2018 fatal police shooting of John Albers. Donchez came under fire for his handling of the case, leading to public calls for his resignation.

Last week, Donchez suddenly resigned after a tense conversation with Albers' mother. Host Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Shawnee Mission post reporter Kaylie McLaughlin about why Donchez resigned and how the city of Overland Park plans to go forward.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Paris Norvell, Byron Love and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Overland ParkOverland Park PolicePolice shootingscriminal justice
