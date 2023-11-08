Your guide to election results around Kansas City

What happened in last night's elections? Kansas City voters approved a local sales tax to fund public transit, affordable housing opponents dominated races for city council in Prairie Village, and conservative school board candidates lost their races in several Johnson County districts. Reporters from the KCUR newsroombring you the latest results.

Over the past decade, renewable power on the Kansas prairie typically meant one thing: wind turbines. But solar energy in Kansas is booming, with companies flocking to the state in the hopes of developing utility-scale solar farms. KCUR's Celia Hack reports on the expansion.

