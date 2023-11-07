© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Here are the key 2023 election results from the Kansas City metro

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published November 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3

Kansas City, Missouri, has several ballot questions — including a sales tax that could determine the future of the public bus system. Cities across Johnson and Wyandotte county will vote on local council, mayor, school board and other consequential races. Election results will begin coming in after polls close at 7 p.m.

Happy Election Day! In-person polling places are open in Missouri from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and in Kansas from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Even though it's an off-year election (no presidential, U.S. Senate or statewide contests, you'll notice), Kansas City and its many surrounding towns still have some important reasons to get out and vote.

Check out this rundown of the ballot in KCUR's voter guide,with information from our partners at the Shawnee Mission Post and the Kansas City Beacon.

Politics, Elections and Government
Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the November 2023 ballot
Gabe Rosenberg

Look up your polling location in Missouri and Kansas. And remember: If you are in line at the time that polls are closing, you have a right to cast a ballot, so stay in line!

Kansas City election results

Election results will be updated here when they can be confirmed from the local election board. Votes will begin rolling in after polls close at 7 p.m.

Results may take a while to come in, and some races may not be decided on election night.

Be cautious about claims of fraud — documented cases of voter fraud are extremely rare and limited in scope.

Johnson County election results

Wyandotte County election results

Gabe Rosenberg
