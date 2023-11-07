Here are the key 2023 election results from the Kansas City metro

Happy Election Day! In-person polling places are open in Missouri from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and in Kansas from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Even though it's an off-year election (no presidential, U.S. Senate or statewide contests, you'll notice), Kansas City and its many surrounding towns still have some important reasons to get out and vote.

Kansas City, Missouri, has several ballot questions — including a sales tax that could determine the future of the public bus system. Cities across Johnson and Wyandotte county will vote on local council, mayor, school board and other consequential races.

Look up your polling location in Missouri and Kansas. And remember: If you are in line at the time that polls are closing, you have a right to cast a ballot, so stay in line!

Kansas City election results

Election results will be updated here when they can be confirmed from the local election board. Votes will begin rolling in after polls close at 7 p.m.

Results may take a while to come in, and some races may not be decided on election night.

Be cautious about claims of fraud — documented cases of voter fraud are extremely rare and limited in scope.

Johnson County election results

Wyandotte County election results

