How burgers are helping to save Kansas grasslands

Native grasslands once ruled western Kansas, but were sacrificed for more profitable wheat and corn fields. Ranchers are teaming up with a new program, backed by beef buyers like Burger King, to preserve what's left. The Kansas News Service's Calen Moore has the story.

Missouri Rep. Jason Smith is hoping to inch his colleagues toward future bipartisan collaboration. St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum spoke with Smith about a bill that covers low income housing, business incentives and the Child Tax Credit.

