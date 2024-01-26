© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

How burgers are helping to save Kansas grasslands

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Trevor Grandin
Published January 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Indigenous grassland once dominated much of Kansas. A new program, backed by corporate beef buyers, is teaming up with ranchers to preserve what's left of the rare ecosystem. Plus: A Missouri representative is working on bipartisan legislation to expand the Child Tax Credit as well as business tax breaks.

Native grasslands once ruled western Kansas, but were sacrificed for more profitable wheat and corn fields. Ranchers are teaming up with a new program, backed by beef buyers like Burger King, to preserve what's left. The Kansas News Service's Calen Moore has the story.

Missouri Rep. Jason Smith is hoping to inch his colleagues toward future bipartisan collaboration. St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum spoke with Smith about a bill that covers low income housing, business incentives and the Child Tax Credit.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Trevor Grandin and KCUR Studios and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today beef industryfoodKansasgrassenvironmenttaxesIncome Taxestax incentiveJason SmithCongressbusiness
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
