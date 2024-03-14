Mayor Quinton Lucas says he'll vote to extend stadium sales tax

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he plans to vote to extend a 3/8-cent sales tax when Jackson County residents head to the polls on April 2. The money raised would help fund renovations to Arrowhead Stadium and a new downtown ballpark for the Royals, but Lucas still has questions about the project.

"It would mean a lot for my 'yes' vote — it would make it stronger — if, at the very least, we have pledges to Crossroads businesses, we have an understanding of what the footprint is," Lucas told KCUR. "And, frankly, I think that we just (need to) get some of those answers as soon as possible."

Up To Date's Steve Kraske sat down with Lucas to discuss his concerns about the Royals stadium proposal.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by David McKeel and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

