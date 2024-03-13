Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expects to vote yes on stadium tax, but still has many questions

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he plans to vote yes on April 2nd when Jackson County residents vote on a 40-year, 3/8-cent sales tax to help fund renovations to Arrowhead Stadium and a new downtown ballpark for the Royals.

But Lucas still has plenty of questions that he wants answered, he told KCUR's Up To Date.

"It would mean a lot for my yes vote — it would make it stronger — if, at the very least, we have pledges to Crossroads businesses, we have an understanding of what the footprint is, and frankly, I think, that we just get some of those answers as soon as possible," the mayor said.

"I don't know why today we can't have the Royals and Crossroads owners and others come out and say, 'Alright we've come to a path that makes sure everybody is taken care of.' That would mean a lot for me, and then I may start flying a flag of supporting these teams and this question. And I think that's what a lot of Jackson Countians want right now."

