Up To Date

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expects to vote yes on stadium tax, but still has many questions

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published March 13, 2024 at 12:45 PM CDT
Mayor Quinton Lucas listens to public comments on a resolution that would make Kansas City, Missouri, a sanctuary city for transgender people during a committee meeting to consider the resolution, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
/
Associated Press
Mayor Lucas says he plans to vote yes in order to retain the teams in Kansas City.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expects to vote yes when he heads to the polls on April 2nd to vote on the 3/8-cent stadium sales tax extension. But with many questions still up in the air about how a downtown ballpark would impact small businesses and more, the mayor wants answers sooner rather than later.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he plans to vote yes on April 2nd when Jackson County residents vote on a 40-year, 3/8-cent sales tax to help fund renovations to Arrowhead Stadium and a new downtown ballpark for the Royals.

But Lucas still has plenty of questions that he wants answered, he told KCUR's Up To Date.

"It would mean a lot for my yes vote — it would make it stronger — if, at the very least, we have pledges to Crossroads businesses, we have an understanding of what the footprint is, and frankly, I think, that we just get some of those answers as soon as possible," the mayor said.

"I don't know why today we can't have the Royals and Crossroads owners and others come out and say, 'Alright we've come to a path that makes sure everybody is taken care of.' That would mean a lot for me, and then I may start flying a flag of supporting these teams and this question. And I think that's what a lot of Jackson Countians want right now."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
