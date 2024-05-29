The game has changed for college athletes

A $2.8 billion settlement involving the NCAA sent shockwaves through the college sports world last week and paved the way for schools around the country to pay student-athletes directly for the first time. It'll be a big change for the University of Missouri, the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and other local powerhouses.

It's been called historic, precedent setting, and the end of amateur athletics. A recent court settlement involving the NCAA and its five power conferences will pay nearly $2.8 billion in past damages to current and former college athletes, while also paving the way for a brand new system to share revenue with athletes.

Steve Kraske with Up To Date spoke to Kansas City Star sports reporter Blair Kerkhoff about the lasting effects the new system will have.

