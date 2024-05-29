© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The game has changed for college athletes

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Anna Schmidt
Published May 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
A $2.8 billion settlement involving the NCAA sent shockwaves through the college sports world last week and paved the way for schools around the country to pay student-athletes directly for the first time. It'll be a big change for the University of Missouri, the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and other local powerhouses.

It's been called historic, precedent setting, and the end of amateur athletics. A recent court settlement involving the NCAA and its five power conferences will pay nearly $2.8 billion in past damages to current and former college athletes, while also paving the way for a brand new system to share revenue with athletes.

Steve Kraske with Up To Date spoke to Kansas City Star sports reporter Blair Kerkhoff about the lasting effects the new system will have.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Anna Schmidt and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Anna Schmidt
Anna Schmidt is the fall 2023 intern for KCUR Studios. She recently graduated from Kansas State University, where she was the Opinions Desk Editor for the Collegian student newspaper and took over the role of podcast host. You can email her at anna.schmidt@kcur.org.
