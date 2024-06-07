Kansas City's Greeting Committee

Indie-pop band The Greeting Committee was formed by four Overland Park high schoolers in 2014. A decade later, the group has toured all over the United States, surpassed 100 million global streams and been lauded for its coming-of-age indie rock.

Steve Kraske, host of KCUR's Up To Date, spoke with lead singer Addie Sartino and bassist Pierce Turcotte about their upcoming album, "Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m the Cause," out June 21.

