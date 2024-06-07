© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

Kansas City's Greeting Committee

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published June 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

One of Kansas City's most beloved indie-pop bands, The Greeting Committee, talks about their upcoming album, their creative process and what it was like to go from high school talent show to major record label.

Indie-pop band The Greeting Committee was formed by four Overland Park high schoolers in 2014. A decade later, the group has toured all over the United States, surpassed 100 million global streams and been lauded for its coming-of-age indie rock.

Steve Kraske, host of KCUR's Up To Date, spoke with lead singer Addie Sartino and bassist Pierce Turcotte about their upcoming album, "Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m the Cause," out June 21.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Overland ParkKC BandsKC SoundcheckLocal musicMusic
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now