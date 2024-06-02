© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

KC Soundcheck: The Greeting Committee

By Steve Kraske,
Lauren Textor
Published June 2, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Greeting Committee's third studio album "Everyone's Gone and I Know I'm the Cause" is out June 21.
The Greeting Committee
The Greeting Committee's third studio album "Everyone's Gone and I Know I'm the Cause" is out June 21.

The Greeting Committee was formed by four Overland Park high schoolers in 2014 and has since become one of Kansas City’s most well-known and beloved indie bands. Their third studio album is coming out in June.

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

The Greeting Committee will release their third studio album “Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m the Cause” June 21. It’s about growth, change, and all of the bittersweet feelings associated with the beginnings and ends of relationships.

Lead singer Addie Sartino and bassist Pierce Turcotte have spent about a third of their lives dedicated to the band, but Sartino says she doesn’t necessarily feel like she missed out on anything else by committing herself to music.

“We play college shows from time to time, and whenever we go to a university, of course I wonder what my life would have been like that way,” Sartino said. “But I knew very early on that this was how I wanted to spend my life, and I hoped and I wished for it very badly. I feel lucky that I got to go on that journey and that I’m still on that journey.”

The Greeting Committee will perform at The Midland Theatre Aug. 17 for the last stop of their summer tour with support from Beach Bunny, Boyish, and Miloe

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Lauren Textor
