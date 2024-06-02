KC Soundcheck: The Greeting Committee

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

The Greeting Committee will release their third studio album “Everyone’s Gone and I Know I’m the Cause” June 21. It’s about growth, change, and all of the bittersweet feelings associated with the beginnings and ends of relationships.

Lead singer Addie Sartino and bassist Pierce Turcotte have spent about a third of their lives dedicated to the band, but Sartino says she doesn’t necessarily feel like she missed out on anything else by committing herself to music.

“We play college shows from time to time, and whenever we go to a university, of course I wonder what my life would have been like that way,” Sartino said. “But I knew very early on that this was how I wanted to spend my life, and I hoped and I wished for it very badly. I feel lucky that I got to go on that journey and that I’m still on that journey.”



Addie Sartino, lead singer of The Greeting Committee

Pierce Turcotte, bassist of The Greeting Committee

The Greeting Committee will perform at The Midland Theatre Aug. 17 for the last stop of their summer tour with support from Beach Bunny, Boyish, and Miloe.