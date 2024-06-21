© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas makes big moves to poach the Chiefs and Royals

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published June 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas lawmakers took an ambitious step towards luring the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals to move across state lines. A bill passed in special session this week would open hundreds of millions of dollars to help build new stadiums for both teams. So what happens now?

On KCUR's Up To Date, reporter Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service explains to Steve Kraske what the STAR bonds will do and how we got here.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today TopekaLaura KellyKansas LegislatureKansas City ChiefsKansas City RoyalsSTAR Bonds
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
