Kansas makes big moves to poach the Chiefs and Royals

Kansas lawmakers took an ambitious step towards luring the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals to move across state lines. A bill passed in special session this week would open hundreds of millions of dollars to help build new stadiums for both teams. So what happens now?

On KCUR's Up To Date, reporter Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service explains to Steve Kraske what the STAR bonds will do and how we got here.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.