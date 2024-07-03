Kansas isn't doing much to help unhoused residents

A bill in the Kansas Legislature would have provided millions of dollars to build homeless shelters across the state — except lawmakers let it die in committee. Plus: Could manufactured housing like mobile homes help solve the affordability crisis?

For the last two years, Kansas lawmakers have considered ways to address growing homelessness in the state. But so far, little help has come. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, groups helping unhoused people are frustrated with the lack of support.

The Biden Administration wants the nation’s house hunters to give manufactured homes a try, because they’re more affordable. Meanwhile, officials are close to updating construction codes to make the homes more climate-resilient. But as Holly Edgell of the Midwest Newsroom reports, some housing experts say the new homes still are not safe enough during extreme weather.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Celia Morton and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

