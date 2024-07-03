© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas isn't doing much to help unhoused residents

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Celia MortonByron J. Love
Published July 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A bill in the Kansas Legislature would have provided millions of dollars to build homeless shelters across the state — except lawmakers let it die in committee. Plus: Could manufactured housing like mobile homes help solve the affordability crisis?

For the last two years, Kansas lawmakers have considered ways to address growing homelessness in the state. But so far, little help has come. As Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports, groups helping unhoused people are frustrated with the lack of support.

The Biden Administration wants the nation’s house hunters to give manufactured homes a try, because they’re more affordable. Meanwhile, officials are close to updating construction codes to make the homes more climate-resilient. But as Holly Edgell of the Midwest Newsroom reports, some housing experts say the new homes still are not safe enough during extreme weather.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Celia Morton and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you're interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Celia Morton is the KCUR Studios intern for summer 2024. Email her at cmorton@kcur.org.
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
