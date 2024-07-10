© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

What's keeping young voters away from the polls

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Celia MortonByron J. Love
Published July 10, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
A growing number of young potential voters are increasingly frustrated by the politicians they have to choose from. One Kansas City resident says the age of candidates is a big reason why. Plus: Two years after Kansas lawmakers reshaped the state’s four congressional districts, there’s a scramble for an open seat in the 2nd District.

Polls show President Joe Biden has lost significant support from voters under 30 — but they have not necessarily gone to former President Donald Trump. KCUR’s Zach Perez spoke with one young voter to get his perspective on what might drive voters away from the candidates, and to see if he agrees with what polls and national headlines say about his generation’s politics.

When Kansans elect their U.S. Congress members this fall, it’ll be the first time there’s been an open seat in the 2nd Congressional District since the lines were redrawn in 2022. The district covers much of the eastern third of Kansas and is attracting a lot of attention. Kansas Statehouse reporter Daniel Caudill and political reporter Zane Irwin looked into the race for the 2nd District.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Celia Morton, Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Celia Morton
Celia Morton is the KCUR Studios intern for summer 2024. Email her at cmorton@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
