What's keeping young voters away from the polls

A growing number of young potential voters are increasingly frustrated by the politicians they have to choose from. One Kansas City resident says the age of candidates is a big reason why. Plus: Two years after Kansas lawmakers reshaped the state’s four congressional districts, there’s a scramble for an open seat in the 2nd District.

Polls show President Joe Biden has lost significant support from voters under 30 — but they have not necessarily gone to former President Donald Trump. KCUR’s Zach Perez spoke with one young voter to get his perspective on what might drive voters away from the candidates, and to see if he agrees with what polls and national headlines say about his generation’s politics.

When Kansans elect their U.S. Congress members this fall, it’ll be the first time there’s been an open seat in the 2nd Congressional District since the lines were redrawn in 2022. The district covers much of the eastern third of Kansas and is attracting a lot of attention. Kansas Statehouse reporter Daniel Caudill and political reporter Zane Irwin looked into the race for the 2nd District.

