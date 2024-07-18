Kansas City roads don't have to be this terrible

Kansas City is one of the deadliest major cities for pedestrians. And a quarter of the traffic deaths over the last few years happened on just a few streets, which have become wider and faster than necessary over the decades. How did Kansas City get this way, and how is the city now working to make its streets less dangerous?

The Beacon reporter Josh Merchant discusses a series of stories about Kansas City's dangerous streets and what's being done to make them safer for drivers, bikers, and pedestrians — including bringing back red light cameras and changing intersections to roundabouts.

