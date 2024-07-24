Fighting to stand out in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District

The hottest congressional race in Kansas this year is for the 2nd District, which is wide open after incumbent Republican Jake LaTurner decided not to run for re-election. Plus: The race for Missouri Secretary of State has a surprisingly large Republican primary field.

Five Republicans and two Democrats are running in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District, for the chance to help shape national policy and represent more than 730,000 citizens. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, the candidates are all trying to stand out.

The Secretary of State is the top election official in Missouri. And the Republican primary in August includes the current House Speaker, several state legislators, and some newcomers to elected office. With about three weeks left until the August Primary, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum spoke with statehouse and politics reporter Sarah Kellogg about the race, including why there are so many candidates.

