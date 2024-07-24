© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Fighting to stand out in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Celia MortonByron J. Love
Published July 24, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
The hottest congressional race in Kansas this year is for the 2nd District, which is wide open after incumbent Republican Jake LaTurner decided not to run for re-election. Plus: The race for Missouri Secretary of State has a surprisingly large Republican primary field.

Five Republicans and two Democrats are running in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District, for the chance to help shape national policy and represent more than 730,000 citizens. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, the candidates are all trying to stand out.

The Secretary of State is the top election official in Missouri. And the Republican primary in August includes the current House Speaker, several state legislators, and some newcomers to elected office. With about three weeks left until the August Primary, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum spoke with statehouse and politics reporter Sarah Kellogg about the race, including why there are so many candidates.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Celia Morton, Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Celia Morton
Celia Morton is the KCUR Studios intern for summer 2024. Email her at cmorton@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
