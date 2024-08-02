© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri Republicans love to hate on Kansas City

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Celia MortonByron J. Love
Published August 2, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Attacking Kansas City and St. Louis has become standard practice for Missouri Republicans running for office. But that rhetoric, paired with actions they take in the legislature, has increasingly made it difficult for city leaders to get things done. Plus: Polling places have been decreasing across Kansas City due to safety concerns, but voter turnout hasn't.

Kansas City and St. Louis are easy targets for Missouri Republicans running for office. Candidates paint cities as dangerous and lawless. That kind of rhetoric — and the actions Republicans take at the statehouse — have put city leaders on the defensive. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal explains.

Almost half of polling places around Kansas City have disappeared over the last few years, meaning that voters may have to change their plans to get to the ballot box. KCUR’s Emma Flannery and Savannah Hawley-Bates explain what’s going on, and what voters need to know for this year’s election.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Celia Morton, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

