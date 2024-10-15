Failing the Midwest's homeless students

Many unhoused students in Missouri and Kansas aren't getting the school support they need — in large part because the districts aren't counting them. Plus: Farmers expect less income this year, which is likely to send ripples through the larger economy.

Last year, the federal government allocated $129 million to help students experiencing homelessness get an education. That aid comes from a federal law that often falls short for rural youth. A Midwest Newsroom investigation found the majority of rural school districts in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska undercount homeless students. The Midwest Newsroom’s Kavahn Mansouri reports.

Over the last two years, agriculture in the United States has been riding the highs of elevated crop prices and record incomes. But farm income is projected to dip this year. Harvest Public Media contributor Will Bauer reports on what that means for farmers and the larger ag economy.

