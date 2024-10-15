© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Failing the Midwest's homeless students

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published October 15, 2024 at 7:38 AM CDT
Many unhoused students in Missouri and Kansas aren't getting the school support they need — in large part because the districts aren't counting them. Plus: Farmers expect less income this year, which is likely to send ripples through the larger economy.

Last year, the federal government allocated $129 million to help students experiencing homelessness get an education. That aid comes from a federal law that often falls short for rural youth. A Midwest Newsroom investigation found the majority of rural school districts in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska undercount homeless students. The Midwest Newsroom’s Kavahn Mansouri reports.

Over the last two years, agriculture in the United States has been riding the highs of elevated crop prices and record incomes. But farm income is projected to dip this year. Harvest Public Media contributor Will Bauer reports on what that means for farmers and the larger ag economy.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Tags
Kansas City Today ruraleducationhomelessnessMidwest NewsroomfarmingFarm economyfarm workersCrops
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way.
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios.
