Kansas City Today

Missouri voters will decide the future of abortion rights

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published November 1, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Missouri voters will soon decide whether GOP lawmakers went too far by banning most abortion in the state. We'll go inside the high-stakes battle over Amendment 3. Plus: That and other ballot issues have been drawing millions of dollars in campaign funds from outside the state.

Missouri was the first state in the country to ban most abortions after the fall of Roe v. Wade. But next week, voters will decide whether to place abortion rights protections in the state constitution. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports on the sky-high stakes for Missouri’s Amendment 3.

With the general election days away, out of state groups are pouring money into key ballot issues in Missouri, especially on abortion and gambling. The Midwest Newsroom reporter Pia Malbran sat down with editor Kris Husted to talk about the outside interest in Midwestern politics.

Kansas City Today is hosted today by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Lisa Rodriguez.

Kansas City Today Electionsfundraisingsports gamblingBallot Issueabortion
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
