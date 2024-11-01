Missouri voters will decide the future of abortion rights

Missouri voters will soon decide whether GOP lawmakers went too far by banning most abortion in the state. We'll go inside the high-stakes battle over Amendment 3. Plus: That and other ballot issues have been drawing millions of dollars in campaign funds from outside the state.

Missouri was the first state in the country to ban most abortions after the fall of Roe v. Wade. But next week, voters will decide whether to place abortion rights protections in the state constitution. St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports on the sky-high stakes for Missouri’s Amendment 3.

With the general election days away, out of state groups are pouring money into key ballot issues in Missouri, especially on abortion and gambling. The Midwest Newsroom reporter Pia Malbran sat down with editor Kris Husted to talk about the outside interest in Midwestern politics.

