It's Election Day! Here's what we're watching in Missouri and Kansas

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Missouri and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kansas (although Johnson County opens an hour earlier!). With the U.S. presidential race at the top of the ticket, and a critical abortion rights amendment plus statewide and congressional races below, it's a stacked election. We break down the races on both sides of the state line.

KCUR's Brian Ellison speaks with Zane Irwin, politics reporter for the Kansas News Service, about the U.S. House 3rd District race between incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids and Republican Dr. Prasanth Reddy, plus other important dynamics in Kansas' elections.

Ellison also checked in with Jason Rosenbaum of the Missouri Independent about the U.S. Senate race between Democrat Lucas Kunce and incumbent Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, the race for Missouri governor, and ballot measures on abortion rights.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.