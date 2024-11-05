© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

It's Election Day! Here's what we're watching in Missouri and Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Missouri and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kansas (although Johnson County opens an hour earlier!). With the U.S. presidential race at the top of the ticket, and a critical abortion rights amendment plus statewide and congressional races below, it's a stacked election. We break down the races on both sides of the state line.

KCUR's Brian Ellison speaks with Zane Irwin, politics reporter for the Kansas News Service, about the U.S. House 3rd District race between incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids and Republican Dr. Prasanth Reddy, plus other important dynamics in Kansas' elections.

Ellison also checked in with Jason Rosenbaum of the Missouri Independent about the U.S. Senate race between Democrat Lucas Kunce and incumbent Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, the race for Missouri governor, and ballot measures on abortion rights.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
