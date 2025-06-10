More Kansas City gardeners should embrace native plants

A Kansas City gardener had a light bulb moment: If she chose native plants for her yard, it would be better for wildlife. Now it’s home to birds, frogs, bees, and many butterflies. Plus: Farmers have been taking on more debt, while their incomes have been shrinking over the last few years.

Wildlife-friendly gardening is gaining traction across the Midwest. The KCUR Studios podcast Up From Dust talked to a master gardener about why she switched to this approach and her tips for getting started. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service reports.

Farmers have been taking on more debt lately following years of really low levels of borrowing. At the end of last year, the volume of farm loans not related to real estate was up 25% compared to a year earlier. That trend continued in the first quarter of this year. Is the increased use of debt a sign of financial downturn in the agriculture sector? Harvest Public Media contributor Will Bauer explores that question.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.