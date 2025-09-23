Fewer international students means a big problem for colleges

The Trump administration's clampdown on student visas means that colleges and universities have gotten a lot fewer students from abroad this year. That could spell trouble for higher education and the U.S. as a whole. Plus: A University of Kansas professor wrote the literal book on "Swiftynomics," about the economic impact of women's work — and Taylor Swift herself.

American schools have come to depend on international students to help keep the lights on. But the Trump administration views some of those students as possible terrorists, and it has clamped down on student visas. KCUR’s Frank Morris reports the resulting plunge in enrollment will cost the U.S. economy billions, and may hit some Kansas City universities harder than most.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift’s fans find significance and meaning in her choice of words, her clothing and her makeup. Some say Swift’s sphere of influence reaches beyond all that and extends into the economy. One such fan is associate professor Misty Heggeness, at KU’s School of Public Affairs and Administration. Heggeness spoke with the Kansas City Public Library’s Anne Kniggendorf about the economic power Swift and all women wield.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Emily Younker and Madeline Fox.