Redistricting splits Kansas City along a historic racial divide

Troost Avenue was a racial dividing line for decades. Missouri’s recent redistricting efforts now use the street to split Kansas City into separate congressional districts. Plus: The Trump administration is promising billions in bailout money for farmers affected by tariffs and facing a tough economy this year.

Last month’s redistricting battle in Missouri resulted in a new map that carves Kansas City into three congressional districts. It also redrew a historic Kansas City dividing line: Troost Avenue. Community leaders worry the new divide will mean the needs of underserved urban neighborhoods go ignored, KCUR’s Celisa Calacal reports.

The Trump administration is promising billions in a bailout for farmers, but the trade war with China has cost producers one of their biggest markets. Meanwhile, crop prices are down while the cost of farming is way up. Harvest Public Media’s Joe Schulz reports on what the bailout will mean for the farm economy.

