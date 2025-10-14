© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Redistricting splits Kansas City along a historic racial divide

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob SmollenByron J. Love
Published October 14, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Troost Avenue was a racial dividing line for decades. Missouri’s recent redistricting efforts now use the street to split Kansas City into separate congressional districts. Plus: The Trump administration is promising billions in bailout money for farmers affected by tariffs and facing a tough economy this year.

Last month’s redistricting battle in Missouri resulted in a new map that carves Kansas City into three congressional districts. It also redrew a historic Kansas City dividing line: Troost Avenue. Community leaders worry the new divide will mean the needs of underserved urban neighborhoods go ignored, KCUR’s Celisa Calacal reports.

The Trump administration is promising billions in a bailout for farmers, but the trade war with China has cost producers one of their biggest markets. Meanwhile, crop prices are down while the cost of farming is way up. Harvest Public Media’s Joe Schulz reports on what the bailout will mean for the farm economy.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker, Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
