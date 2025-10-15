Medicaid cuts are a time bomb for Kansas hospitals

Kansas has more rural hospitals at risk of closure than any other state. Changes at the federal level are further complicating the situation, leaving hospital officials planning for the future.

Under President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," Medicaid reimbursement rates will start decreasing in 2028 — threatening the already-fragile ecosystem for rural hospitals. But as Noah Taborda of the Kansas News Service reports, a change to a Kansas tax will give struggling hospitals a few years of cushion to implement long-term strategies.

