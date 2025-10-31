© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR 89.3 is intermittently running on low power to allow tower repairs. Click here to stream us online 24/7
Kansas City Today

How Kansas City got swept into the NYC mayoral debate

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Luke X. Martin
Published October 31, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Kansas City has been in the national news a lot lately, including one surprising place: stories about the New York City mayoral race. Many national news outlets, most of them conservative-leaning, have zeroed in on candidate Zohran Mamdani’s proposals for free bus fare and government-run grocery stores, and they’re using Kansas City as a negative example of both.

New York City’s 2025 election has captured nationwide attention. That’s mostly thanks to candidate Zohran Mamdani, a state assemblymember and democratic socialist who leads his opponents by double digits in virtually every poll. KCUR's Savannah Hawley-Bates explains the connection between two of Mamdani's policy positions and some high-profile public programs in Kansas City.

