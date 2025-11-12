Kansas City nonprofits stepped up during the shutdown

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history appears to be near an end. But weeks without paychecks and cuts to SNAP benefits put many Kansas Citians in desperate situations — and turning to local support systems like food pantries, mental health services and utility assistance programs.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Kera Mashek, director of communications at United Way of Greater Kansas City, and Maggie Haghirian, chief program officer for Jewish Family Services, about the struggles those nonprofits are facing and how Kansas Citians are feeling.

