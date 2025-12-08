© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri is losing a federal food assistance program

By Brian Ellison,
Jacob Smollen
Published December 8, 2025 at 3:00 AM CST
For the past four years, a federal program has given Missouri farmers and hungry families a boost by putting locally grown, fresh food on their tables. But the recently canceled Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement won't provide that help this year.

The Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement has helped people fill their pantries with fresh produce since 2021. But this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture canceled the effort, which paid local producers for fruits, vegetables and proteins that were then distributed for free. KBIA’s Najifa Farhat reports on how a program that fought hunger while supporting Missouri growers is now leaving families and farmers to deal with the loss.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

food insecurity food local food farming Farm economy agriculture
Brian Ellison
Brian Ellison
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen
