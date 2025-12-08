Missouri is losing a federal food assistance program

For the past four years, a federal program has given Missouri farmers and hungry families a boost by putting locally grown, fresh food on their tables. But the recently canceled Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement won't provide that help this year.

The Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement has helped people fill their pantries with fresh produce since 2021. But this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture canceled the effort, which paid local producers for fruits, vegetables and proteins that were then distributed for free. KBIA’s Najifa Farhat reports on how a program that fought hunger while supporting Missouri growers is now leaving families and farmers to deal with the loss.

