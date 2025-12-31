© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

The year that was in Kansas

By Frank Morris,
Jacob Smollen
Published December 31, 2025 at 3:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

The Kansas City Chiefs' planned move across the state line marked an unusually bipartisan success for Kansas elected leaders. In most other ways, state politics in 2025 were marked by Republican wins and Democratic frustrations.

KCUR’s Brian Ellison spoke with Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service about the year in Kansas politics, and about what to expect as we look ahead to an election year in 2026.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. This episode was produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Lisa Rodriguez.

Support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Kansas LegislatureKansas RedistrictingKansas politicspoliticsKansas elections 2026
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
See stories by Frank Morris
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR