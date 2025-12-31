The year that was in Kansas

The Kansas City Chiefs' planned move across the state line marked an unusually bipartisan success for Kansas elected leaders. In most other ways, state politics in 2025 were marked by Republican wins and Democratic frustrations.

KCUR’s Brian Ellison spoke with Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service about the year in Kansas politics, and about what to expect as we look ahead to an election year in 2026.

