Businesses around Arrowhead Stadium fear losing what Kansas seeks to gain with Chiefs move

The Kansas City Chiefs will move to Wyandotte County, Kansas, where they will build a $3 billion stadium, headquarters and training facility. Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson are part of the Legislative Coordinating Council , which gave final approval of the deal Monday.

“What ultimately closed the deal was the opportunity the Chiefs have,” Masterson told KCUR’s Up to Date. “You're gonna have better traffic flow, better tailgating (and) better seats. They need a facility that can take them into the next 50, 60 years.”

The new development will be funded in part by Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) bonds , which take a tax from sales in the developed area. Hawkins said this was the perfect system to pay off the construction while bringing people into the area.

Taxpayers will not pay a single penny more for the Chiefs’ facilities, and the potential for new jobs and growth could even lower taxes in Wyandotte County, according to Masterson.

Hawkins said construction of the new stadium is estimated to be completed in spring 2031.

Those on the Missouri side worry about what will become of Arrowhead Stadium and the surrounding businesses. Stephen Steffes is the owner of Dixon’s Famous Chili , which is seven blocks from the stadium. He said without the Chiefs, people will not have a reason to come to the area.

“The Chiefs being in this area keeps it relevant (and) vibrant,” Steffes told KCUR’s Up to Date. “I already accepted that the Royals were gone, and was praying and hoping that at least Arrowhead would stay and finally revitalize this area like they've talked about for years. It’s just devastation (and) disappointment.”

The fate of Arrowhead Stadium and the precise location of the new stadium is still unknown. Kansas City Star sports reporter Blair Kerkhoff said while Missouri fans are saddened by the news, most say they will remain patrons of the Chiefs as long as they stay in the Kansas City area.