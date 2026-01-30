Adiós, La Fonda

A beloved Mexican restaurant in Kansas City is closing for good. We'll hear from the sisters who run the eatery and are taking stock of their decades of work at La Fonda El Taquito.

La Fonda El Taquito is a crown jewel of Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, offering Mexican food from family recipes for more than 40 years. But the beloved restaurant is closing this weekend and its last few weeks have been nonstop. KCUR’s Celisa Calacal takes us there.

