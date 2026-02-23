Can Missouri function without state income tax?

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe has proposed having citizens vote to phase out the state income tax over the next five years. But is that a viable option for the state budget?

Brian Ellison spoke with Amy Blouin, president and CEO of the Missouri Budget project, about the details of the governor's proposal and how it may hurt the average Missourian more than help.

