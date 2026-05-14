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Kansas City Today

Nonprofit delivers donated breast milk to Kansas moms and babies

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published May 14, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Two nonprofits are building a network of donors and supplying breast milk to Kansas hospitals to support new moms who aren't able to produce their own. Plus: Some farmers are changing the model of community-supported agriculture to appeal to today’s consumer preferences.

Breast milk is incredibly beneficial for babies, but in some cases, moms are not able to breastfeed because of health issues or a premature birth. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports on a growing partnership that is bringing more donated milk to babies in Kansas.

Community-supported agriculture, or CSA, first gained popularity in the '90s. It’s a way for people to support their local farmers by paying ahead of time for produce that’s delivered throughout the summer. But today’s food system caters to both convenience and choice. As Harvest Public Media’s Hope Kirwan reports, that’s put pressure on CSA farmers to offer people more buying options

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

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Kansas City Today agricultureCommunity-Supported Agriculturelocal foodMothersBreastfeedingchildcarehealthcare
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
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