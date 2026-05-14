Nonprofit delivers donated breast milk to Kansas moms and babies

Two nonprofits are building a network of donors and supplying breast milk to Kansas hospitals to support new moms who aren't able to produce their own. Plus: Some farmers are changing the model of community-supported agriculture to appeal to today’s consumer preferences.

Breast milk is incredibly beneficial for babies, but in some cases, moms are not able to breastfeed because of health issues or a premature birth. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports on a growing partnership that is bringing more donated milk to babies in Kansas.

Community-supported agriculture, or CSA, first gained popularity in the '90s. It’s a way for people to support their local farmers by paying ahead of time for produce that’s delivered throughout the summer. But today’s food system caters to both convenience and choice. As Harvest Public Media’s Hope Kirwan reports, that’s put pressure on CSA farmers to offer people more buying options.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.