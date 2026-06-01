In Kansas City, bus fares are back

Kansas City metro bus riders now have to pay fares after six years of free rides.

KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with government and politics reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates about the new rates and which residents will qualify for free or reduced fares.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.