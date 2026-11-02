This election is all about the high cost of living

Affordability is looming over the coming midterm elections, with new research revealing that almost a quarter of Midwestern households report having trouble paying their bills, mortgage, or rent. Plus: Missourians said “no” in August to a proposed amendment that would have made it harder to change the state constitution. Now, a different amendment could make it harder for lawmakers to reverse voter-approved initiatives.

One of the Midwest's calling cards used to be that it's affordable. That’s true of both Kansas and Missouri. But, with inflation and stagnant wages, life may not feel affordable anymore. The Midwest Newsroom asked voters in the region how the cost of living is informing their votes in the midterms. Managing editor Holly Edgell reports.

In August, Missourians soundly rejected a proposal that would have made it much harder to amend the state constitution. Less than three months later, Missouri voters will now decide if they want to make it nearly impossible for lawmakers to change citizen-led initiatives. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports on Amendment 6.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.