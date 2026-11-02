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Kansas City Today

This election is all about the high cost of living

By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Affordability is looming over the coming midterm elections, with new research revealing that almost a quarter of Midwestern households report having trouble paying their bills, mortgage, or rent. Plus: Missourians said “no” in August to a proposed amendment that would have made it harder to change the state constitution. Now, a different amendment could make it harder for lawmakers to reverse voter-approved initiatives.

One of the Midwest's calling cards used to be that it's affordable. That’s true of both Kansas and Missouri. But, with inflation and stagnant wages, life may not feel affordable anymore. The Midwest Newsroom asked voters in the region how the cost of living is informing their votes in the midterms. Managing editor Holly Edgell reports.

In August, Missourians soundly rejected a proposal that would have made it much harder to amend the state constitution. Less than three months later, Missouri voters will now decide if they want to make it nearly impossible for lawmakers to change citizen-led initiatives. St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg reports on Amendment 6.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today InflationdebttariffsElectionsvotersvoting rightsMidwest NewsroomMissouri elections 2026Kansas elections 2026
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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