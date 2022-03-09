© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

'Fresh Prince' reboot gets its fashion look from Kansas City designer

Published March 9, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Whitney Manney
Ari Bonne
/
Whitney Manney
Being an artist takes a little bit of ego, according to Kansas City fashion designer Whitney Manney. The Kansas City designer's clothes are featured in Peacock TV's 'Bel-Air'.

Whitney Manney initially thought the text asking to use items from her fashion line for the series 'Bel-Air' was a joke. Now, she's overwhelmed by the attention it has brought her.

The streaming service Peacock series 'Bel-Air' has a couple of Kansas City connections.

Produced by KC native Morgan Cooper, the drama is based on the 1990s sitcom 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' that starred Will Smith.

Fashion designer Whitney Manney is another Kansas Citians making a mark in Hollywood, providing some of her brightly-colored fashion items to the series.

"This is my first time having such that elevated platform, outside of, like, social media opportunities," Manney said. "And it is overwhelming in the most amazing way."

Tags

Up To Date PodcastfashionKansas Cityentertainment
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Related Content