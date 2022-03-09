'Fresh Prince' reboot gets its fashion look from Kansas City designer

The streaming service Peacock series 'Bel-Air' has a couple of Kansas City connections.

Produced by KC native Morgan Cooper, the drama is based on the 1990s sitcom 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' that starred Will Smith.

Fashion designer Whitney Manney is another Kansas Citians making a mark in Hollywood, providing some of her brightly-colored fashion items to the series.

"This is my first time having such that elevated platform, outside of, like, social media opportunities," Manney said. "And it is overwhelming in the most amazing way."

