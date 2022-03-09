Kansas City companies have produced their fair share of standout jingles

From Thermal King Windows and Bob Sight Independence Kia to Midwest Hemorrhoid Treatment Center and Celsius Tannery , local homegrown advertising jingles have become lodged in our brains. Composed by accomplished musicians, local jingles aim to translate their message in a short and catchy tune.

Danny Cox , the composer and long-time performer of the Grass Pad jingles, shares the origin of Grass Pad’s tagline, “high on grass.”

“Mike who owns the Grass Pad, he and I were just sitting around talking…and he was just saying to me, ‘You know, when…I'm cutting my grass, man,’ he says, 'I am just high.’ And I said, ‘Mike, do you think we could actually say you're high on grass?’”

Timothy Taylor, professor of ethnomusicology at the University of California - Los Angeles, specializing in music and consumer culture, explains the history of jingles. The trend was popularized in the Great Depression by the Pepsi-Cola jingle , but fell out of favor in the 1980’s when pop songs were used to promote national brands. However, jingles live on in regional and local ads.

“There's often a hardcore sales pitch wrapped up in a jingle,” Taylor explains, “So if you can make it memorable and fun to listen to, that sales pitch can go down pretty easily.”

