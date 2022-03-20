For Kansas Citians with disabilities, returning to the workplace may not be best

Disability activists fought for online work and schooling before the pandemic. Now these accommodations, implemented so swiftly two years ago, are seeing a recall. With COVID mandates reversed in many public spaces, disabled and immunocompromised people struggle to stay safe and participate in society.

Charis Hill, a disability activist and writer who is immunocompromised, wore a mask on public transportation even before COVID. While many are happy to not have to wear a mask, Hill is "anxious" saying, "I feel the exact opposite of relief."

Before the pandemic, Hill used to travel for in-person work conferences. With these conferences going back to being in-person, it is too dangerous for them to attend.

"Going to the office now risks our life," warns Hill.

Sheila Styron, blindness and low vision coordinator for The Whole Person, has also encountered challenges in returning to in-person work. She says that people who are blind, like her, have difficulty social distancing and knowing who is wearing a mask.

Remote work and schooling brought on by the pandemic simplified life for Styron who says, "We have to work really hard to hang on to what has been gained during the pandemic."

